Implementation consultant for a global leader in Saas HRIS Solution: Cornerstone On Demand.

Since 2 years, I have been involved in global implementations for international companies (BMW, DPHL, Richemont, UNESCO, Barclays) and I have also been involved in local implementations for small and medium businesses (Wonderbox, Agesys, MB Diffusion).



Mes compétences :

Conseil IT

HRIS

Saas

Learning Management