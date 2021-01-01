Menu

Stéphane VELAY

Clermont-Ferrand

En résumé

ATTENTION
Merci de consulter mon profil actuel sur LinkedIn ou Xing (Allemagne). Mon profil Viadeo n'est pas mis à jour régulièrement !

I am currently providing consulting services to small companies in the area of international business development.

I co-founded and managed an international software company in the field of higher education for 13 years. I am a fluent English, German and French speaker.

As a director of QS unisolution I had the opportunity to acquire a wealth of experience in general management, financial management, business development, product management, project management, software design, customer service and sales.

My greatest strengths lie in hard work, listening to customers and their needs, solving issues, guiding people, developing teams and implementing processes to improve productivity. I am accustomed to speaking 4 languages in my day-to-day work, and over the years I have acquired strong intercultural skills, working with multinational teams and customers in more than 25 countries.

I believe that authenticity, trust and transparency are the keys to success and happiness.

Mes compétences :
Management
Gestion de projet
Business development
Gestion de la relation client
Leadership
Entrepreneuriat
Compétences interculturelles
Intelligence émotionnelle

Entreprises

  • Quizzbox - Directeur QuizzBox Solutions Allemagne

    Clermont-Ferrand 2016 - maintenant

  • SVETECH - Founder / CEO

    Stuttgart 2014 - maintenant Independant Consultant - International Business Development
    SVETECH accompagne les TPE et PME françaises qui souhaitent développer leur activité dans les pays germanophones (Allemagne, Suisse, Autriche), de la définition de leur stratégie commerciale à la mise en œuvre de leur plan opérationnel: mise en place de partenariats, adaptation du marketing, accompagnement terrain, recrutement, formation et coaching.

  • Limseo - International Business Development Manager

    2014 - 2015 Limseo is a leading provider of Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) for commercial and public sector organizations. Built upon 20 years know-how, Limseo delivers a standard software and services that fullfill the requirements across multiple industries (food and beverage, water & wastewater, environmental, agriculture, manufacturing).
    In the last 6 months, I have successfully supported LIMSEO in understanding the German-speaking market and identifying a value added reseller. Now, I am making sure that our German partner and the Software are getting up and running for the first German-speaking clients and projects.

  • QS unisolution - Co-Founder and Director (Geschäftsführer)

    2009 - 2014 In 2009 unisolution merged with the software business unit of the company QS, well known in the higher education world for the QS World University Rankings and recruitment fairs like the QS World MBA Tour. The new company QS unisolution specialises in the development of high quality software solutions and services for institutions of higher education with offices in Stuttgart, London, Paris and Boston.
    More than 350 institutions across 25 countries worldwide are now using QS unisolution software and services to support their international activities and manage more than 200,000 exchange students and 100,000 applicants yearly.

  • Unisolution - Co-Founder and Director (Geschäftsführer)

    2001 - 2009 As I was working at the university, I had the bright Idea for a software for the management of international relations and student mobility at universities. I started coding and convinced the first client. Soon after I co-founded the company unisolution in order to market the software. unisolution has grown until 2009 into the world leading supplier in this area with universities all over the world using the software.

Formations

  • Technische Universität Darmstadt (Darmstadt)

    Darmstadt 1999 - 2002 Master degree in business informatics

    Technische Universität Darmstadt is regularly ranked among the top German universities for the Master degree in business informatics (Wirtschaftsinformatik).

  • Ecole Centrale Lyon (Ecully)

    Ecully 1997 - 2000 Ecole Centrale Lyon is one of the best engineering schools in France (Grandes Ecoles). I participated in the Double Degree Program between Ecole Centrale de Lyon and Technische Universität Darmstadt.

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :