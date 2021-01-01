Stéphane VELAY

ATTENTION

Merci de consulter mon profil actuel sur LinkedIn ou Xing (Allemagne). Mon profil Viadeo n'est pas mis à jour régulièrement !



I am currently providing consulting services to small companies in the area of international business development.



I co-founded and managed an international software company in the field of higher education for 13 years. I am a fluent English, German and French speaker.



As a director of QS unisolution I had the opportunity to acquire a wealth of experience in general management, financial management, business development, product management, project management, software design, customer service and sales.



My greatest strengths lie in hard work, listening to customers and their needs, solving issues, guiding people, developing teams and implementing processes to improve productivity. I am accustomed to speaking 4 languages in my day-to-day work, and over the years I have acquired strong intercultural skills, working with multinational teams and customers in more than 25 countries.



I believe that authenticity, trust and transparency are the keys to success and happiness.



Mes compétences :

Management

Gestion de projet

Business development

Gestion de la relation client

Leadership

Entrepreneuriat

Compétences interculturelles

Intelligence émotionnelle