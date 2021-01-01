Retail
Stéphane VERDONCK
Stéphane VERDONCK
PARIS
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
LOCATRA SAS
- PDG
2010 - maintenant
Formations
EDHEC Business School
Lille
2012 - maintenant
IAE
Lille
1993 - 1994
maîtrise de sciences de gestion
Lycée Gaston Berger
Lille
1984 - 1986
BTS services informatique
Collège De Marcq
Marcq En Baroeuil
1973 - 1984
bac D
Réseau
Eric GARDIN
Jean-Christophe LEVAN
Patrick DUQUESNE
Stephane CLERCQ
Thierry LAMARQUE
