Stéphane VIANEY
Stéphane VIANEY
SOUSSE
Entreprises
Vert Frais Primco Agroland Tunisie
- Responsable d'exploitation
2012 - maintenant
Chanabel Agroland Tunisie
- Responsable d'exploitation
2007 - 2012
SCEA Valigne
- Technicien agricole
2005 - 2006
Second de chef de culture en vue d'un poste à l'étranger
EARL la pommeraie du couvent
- Gérant d'exploitation
1997 - 2005
EARL la pommeraie du couvent
- Employé agricole
1992 - 1996
Formations
Lycée Agricole Louis Giraud De Carpentras Serres
Carpentras-Serres
1992 - 1992
arboriculture
arboriculture
Lycée Agricole Louis Giraud De Carpentras Serres
Carpentras-Serres
1989 - 1991
arboriculture
arboriculture
Lycée Agricole De Nimes Rodilhan
Nîmes Rodilhan
1987 - 1989
arboriculture
Réseau
Afef GHANNEM
A.m.d FROID
Aude MONTOVERT
David JACOB
Ihsen ABDESSMAD
Laurent CAIZERGUES
Mastour KAMEL
Mathieu PONDET
Omar DRIDI
