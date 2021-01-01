Menu

Stéphane VIANEY

SOUSSE

En résumé

Entreprises

  • Vert Frais Primco Agroland Tunisie - Responsable d'exploitation

    2012 - maintenant

  • Chanabel Agroland Tunisie - Responsable d'exploitation

    2007 - 2012

  • SCEA Valigne - Technicien agricole

    2005 - 2006 Second de chef de culture en vue d'un poste à l'étranger

  • EARL la pommeraie du couvent - Gérant d'exploitation

    1997 - 2005

  • EARL la pommeraie du couvent - Employé agricole

    1992 - 1996

