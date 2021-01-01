Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Stéphane VIGNAUD
Ajouter
Stéphane VIGNAUD
Saint-André
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
DALKIA
- Technicien d'exploitation
Saint-André
2007 - maintenant
Formations
CFA De Pavie (Pavie
Pavie (Auch 32)
2007 - 2010
B.T.S
Lycée Philadelphe De Gerde
Pessac
2004 - 2006
BAC
Lycée Gustave Eiffel
Bordeaux
2002 - 2004
BEP
Réseau
Benjamin DALLA-COSTA
David JANVIER
Guillaume ANDRE
Olivier BRUNEL
Pierre-Emmanuel BRIN
Vincent ROY
Annuaire des membres :
a
b
c
d
e
f
g
h
i
j
k
l
m
n
o
p
q
r
s
t
u
v
w
x
y
z