Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Stéphane VIGNOLLES
Ajouter
Stéphane VIGNOLLES
BAYONNE
Profil
Réseau
Election législatives 2022
RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENT
Le
résultat des législatives à Bayonne
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Groupe Modern Buro
- Responsable commercial
2015 - 2017
Office Depot
- Chargé d'affaires
Senlis
2003 - 2015
GUILBERT SA
- VRP
1994 - 2003
Formations
Lycée D'Ustaritz
Ustaritz
1989 - 1991
BTS FORCE DE VENTE
Réseau
Christophe JACOT
Patrice DOR
Annuaire des membres :
a
b
c
d
e
f
g
h
i
j
k
l
m
n
o
p
q
r
s
t
u
v
w
x
y
z