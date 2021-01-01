Retail
Stephane VILLARD
Stephane VILLARD
Caluire
Election législatives 2022
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Oméris
- Cadre de soins
Caluire
2015 - maintenant
MAIA / CLIC riom limagne combrailles
- Gestionnaire de cas / Coordonateur de soins en gérontologie
2014 - 2015
AIRRA - PRESTATAIRE SANTE MEDICO TECHNIQUE
- Infirmier coordinateur médico-technique
CLERMONT FERRAND
2013 - 2014
Cabinet infirmier libéral
- Infirmier associé co-gérant
Capestang
2005 - 2013
centre hospitalier sainte-marie
- Infirmier
2001 - 2005
Formations
Université Lyon 1 Claude Bernard
Villeurbanne
2014 - 2015
DIU
Institu De Formation En Soins Infirmier (Vichy)
Vichy
1998 - 2001
Réseau
Alexandra BASTIT
Alice LEROY
Benjamin GOUEVY
Benoit DELRUE
Liber MEDICAL
Matthieu KORHUMMEL
Morgane LEPOUZÉ
Sophie CARIO
