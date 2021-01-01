Menu

Stephane VILLARD

Caluire

Entreprises

  • Oméris - Cadre de soins

    Caluire 2015 - maintenant

  • MAIA / CLIC riom limagne combrailles - Gestionnaire de cas / Coordonateur de soins en gérontologie

    2014 - 2015

  • AIRRA - PRESTATAIRE SANTE MEDICO TECHNIQUE - Infirmier coordinateur médico-technique

    CLERMONT FERRAND 2013 - 2014

  • Cabinet infirmier libéral - Infirmier associé co-gérant

    Capestang 2005 - 2013

  • centre hospitalier sainte-marie - Infirmier

    2001 - 2005

