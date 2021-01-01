Stephane VILLE

Director of Sales and Business Development in software and the Internet.

• 20 years experience in developing sales in the software industry

• Result driven manager with a success track record in both very large software houses and startups

• Great results in developing a strong partner echosystem and leveraging it to boost sales



2012 : Mobile Devices - VP Sales & Marketing

In 10 years, Mobile Devices has become the leading open OS platform for the fleet management and wider telematic market. Its solution integrates :

- A complete client-server architecture optimized for telematic

- A large range of hardware formats, from black boxes to displays

- An SDK including a unique toolbox of 3.000 APIs



Thanks to It’s unique model, Mobile Devices has won contracts from

- Leading Transport Service providers ww

- Key B2C players such as Coyote Systems and Speed Alert

- Major Industry accounts such as ALD, Alpha Taxis, Antargaz, Geodis, IBM, Orange, Siemens, SITA, Thales Alenia Space

- Automotive OEMs



Today, Mobile Devices solution equips over 250.000 vehicles worldwide

Customers and partners are 500+ companies in 40 countries all around the world offering telematics service such as track & trace, messaging and navigation both for professional and consumer vehicles.



2010 : PageOnDemand.com - ExVP Sales & Marketing

PageOnDemand.com is the only depository of an industrial design solution for advertising catalogues produced in SaaS mode. We provide you with our latest innovations to assist in your multichannel publication projects. Thanks to the strength of our distribution partner network (advertising agencies and a pre-press agency), we’re able to offer accompaniment services for the full range of product distributors (from the very small firm to medium-sized companies and even to large corporate groups) as well as for catalogue designers.





2008 Atex Global Media : Sales Director Digital Media France-Belgium

Today, Atex is the leading provider of Digital Media software solutions and services to the global media industry. With a 35-year history of continuous innovation and commitment to quality, Atex has created the largest digital advertising and editorial content management and multimedia software delivery capability in the world.

My role is to launch and lead the new Digital Business Unit for French speaking markets to support Media in their multi-channel print, Web and mobile strategy, with new audiences and new revenue streams.



1999 - 2007 : Adobe Systems France - Sales Management

Responsible for the account management of three main Vertical Business Units :

Media / Communication, Telecommunications and Education.

Created strategies to penetrate customer segments with Adobe products, services and solutions, while also integrating

services from partners. Done, achieving the highest revenue and customer satisfaction possible.

• Member, senior management team, direct report to Regional Manager

• Responsible for efficient running of Account Management and Business Development teams

• General responsibility for educating and evangelizing the industry

• Head of launch plans and preparations with cross functional teams

• Leader to generate and drive new business opportunities with partners

• Responsible for developing and sharing best European sales practices



1992 - 1999 : Centre Informatique Presse Edition - Sales Management

French publishing industry : leading consulting company, large competitive systems integrator.

• Direct report to CEO

• Creator : strategies, objectives, measures for solutions and sales services

• Leader : for identifying, structuring, negotiating and closing business with top prospects in Press Agencies and the Broadcasting Industry



