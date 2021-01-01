Menu

Stephane VITTU

Bezons

Election législatives 2022

En résumé

I work at Worldline (an Atos Company), European leader in e-Payment services since 1990.

After several experiences in the management of Business Unit since 1998, i am currently the France Merchant Services & Terminals Manager. I have the global responsibility of all activities (Sales and project delivery) in order to generate profitable growth.
With 25 years of experience in IT area as software developer, project management, business unit manager, I acquired a high level of understanding of various business areas to address this challenge.

Today, I support the digital transformation of our customer with solutions as: Multichannel commerce, Wallet, Big data & analytics, CRM, Digital Store ..

Sectorial knowledge:
• Public
• Retail
• Industry

Specialties:
• Business solutions: E-commerce, CRM, BI, Payment
• IT Services: Outsourcing, SAS
• Profit Center Management, Business Development


Mes compétences :
Management
Stratégie digitale
Business development
Stratégie commerciale

Entreprises

  • Atos worldline - Directeur d' Unité " Merchant Services & Terminals"

    Bezons 2014 - maintenant Gestion du P&L d'une unité opérationnelle.
    Développement d'activité à destination des clients marchands sur des sujets de transformation digitale comme :
    Multichannel Commerce, CRM, Animation commerciale, Digital store, Wallet, Paiement, Big data & Analytics, ...

  • Worldline - Directeur Unité

    Bezons 2008 - 2014 Retail & Industry

  • Worldline - Directeur Unité

    Bezons 2000 - 2008 Secteur Public & Santé

Formations

  • ISEN

    Lille 1983 - 1988 Ingénieur

