Stephane VITTU

I work at Worldline (an Atos Company), European leader in e-Payment services since 1990.



After several experiences in the management of Business Unit since 1998, i am currently the France Merchant Services & Terminals Manager. I have the global responsibility of all activities (Sales and project delivery) in order to generate profitable growth.

With 25 years of experience in IT area as software developer, project management, business unit manager, I acquired a high level of understanding of various business areas to address this challenge.



Today, I support the digital transformation of our customer with solutions as: Multichannel commerce, Wallet, Big data & analytics, CRM, Digital Store ..



Sectorial knowledge:

• Public

• Retail

• Industry



Specialties:

• Business solutions: E-commerce, CRM, BI, Payment

• IT Services: Outsourcing, SAS

• Profit Center Management, Business Development





Mes compétences :

Management

Stratégie digitale

Business development

Stratégie commerciale