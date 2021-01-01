Menu

Stephane Wilfried SOKOURY

ABIDJAN

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • I-TELEGES S.A - Responsable Marketing & Qualité

    2012 - maintenant

  • COMIUM-CI - Chargé de clientèle

    2009 - 2010

  • SGBCI - Chargé de clientèle

    2006 - 2006

Formations

  • Agitel Formation (Abidjan)

    Abidjan 2008 - 2009 DESMMA

  • ISIAM (Institut Supérieur D'Informatique Appliqués Et De Management) (Agadir)

    Agadir 2004 - 2007 DSAE (Diplôme Spécialisé en Administration des Entreprises)

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :