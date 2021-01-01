Stéphane WILLARD

Stephane Willard
- Consultant senior Commerce International
2010 - maintenantSeveral years of support and coaching in international business for all types of organization, from well structured corporations to small companies, including start up companies.
As corporate employee or independent consultant, I can be mandated to develop and execute all parts of a strategic plan in local or abroad market.
A strong network of strategic alliances with high level expertise in their domains, are available to fulfill any mandate.
Chambre de commerce et d'industrie de l'Est de l'ïle de Montréal
- Commissaire à l'exportation
2007 - 2009
CDEC Lasalle Lachine
- Conseiller aux entreprises
2002 - 2006
Groupe Multimedia du Canada
- Responsable des communications