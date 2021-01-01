Menu

Stéphane WILLARD

MONACO

  • Stephane Willard - Consultant senior Commerce International

    2010 - maintenant Several years of support and coaching in international business for all types of organization, from well structured corporations to small companies, including start up companies.
    As corporate employee or independent consultant, I can be mandated to develop and execute all parts of a strategic plan in local or abroad market.
    A strong network of strategic alliances with high level expertise in their domains, are available to fulfill any mandate.

  • Chambre de commerce et d'industrie de l'Est de l'ïle de Montréal - Commissaire à l'exportation

    2007 - 2009

  • CDEC Lasalle Lachine - Conseiller aux entreprises

    2002 - 2006

  • Groupe Multimedia du Canada - Responsable des communications

    2000 - 2002

  • Ecole De Kinésithérapie (Paris)

    Paris 1980 - 1984

  • Lycée Albert Ier (Monaco)

    Monaco 1964 - 1977

