Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Stephane WISZNIAK
Ajouter
Stephane WISZNIAK
GENEVE
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
MBA
- Business Developer
2004 - maintenant
IT recruitment: temporary and permanent in Switzerland and also throughout Europe
Formations
Centre International De Formation À La Vente Et À La Négociation Commerciale
Paris
1992 - 1998
business
Réseau
Geoffroy GARNIER
Late LAWSON
Annuaire des membres :
a
b
c
d
e
f
g
h
i
j
k
l
m
n
o
p
q
r
s
t
u
v
w
x
y
z