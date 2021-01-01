Menu

Stéphane WITH

SYDNEY

En résumé

I am a Marketing & Design specialist with expertise in building brands that stand apart in the marketplace.

I have experience working in in-house roles internationally, dealing with different cultures and a wide range of stakeholders.
I have enhanced the image of small national companies as well as big international entities by creating new corporate identity, new websites, web marketing campaigns and optimised their search engine position.
I have provided an array of executions in both traditional print and online.

Respecting deadlines and producing high value work to enhance brand value, create awesome connections with their consumers & match clients expectations is my commitment.

Mes compétences :
graphisme
design

Entreprises

  • Krunch.co - Marketing Automation Account Manager

    2017 - maintenant Krunch.co is a team of data krunchers and storytellers, media pros and strategic thinkers on a mission to change the way the world thinks about marketing, one brand at a time.

    We mix data, analysis, technology and a proprietary blend of creativity to match the right message with the right consumer in the right place at the right time and help you establish a meaningful, lasting customer relationship.

  • Expr3ss! - Graphic Design Manager

    North Sydney 2012 - 2017 Provides “The Online Recruitment Solution” – helping companies take back control of their own recruitment and selection process.

    It’s easy to use and identifies quality candidates who fit the job, team and company culture within minutes. It will save you time and money from the moment it is deployed. Branded and quickly linked to your website in just hours. It makes the process of applying for a job refreshingly easy and allows the recruitment team to see all respondents on an easy to view dashboard. No more separate emails with CVs attached.

    • If you are wasting time on CVs….
    • If you are interviewing candidates that don’t meet your requirements…
    • If you would like to grow your own database of pre-qualified candidates for jobs now and in the future….

    Then contact us today.

    If this does not convince you then check what our customers and users are saying about Expr3ss! https://www.expr3ss.com/expr3ssClients.php

  • SOPREMA SAS - Responsable Internet - Graphiste

    Strasbourg 2008 - 2009 Animation des sites Internet :
    - Définition et mise en œuvre de la stratégie de promotion de nos sites internet
    - Analyse des besoins
    - Pilotage des projets web
    - Gestion du contenu
    - Référencement
    - Web marketing…

    Infographie :
    - Conception de plaquettes institutionnelles, documentations commerciales et techniques, catalogues… pour la France. Réutilisation des concepts créés en Union Européenne et Amérique du Nord.

  • OSRAM SASU - Designer Web & Print

    2006 - 2008 · GRAPHISTE ET DESIGNER WEB & PRINT - OSRAM (Service Communication & E-Business), Molsheim

    Chargé de la création de brochures, visuels pour stands, logos, chartes graphiques, fiches techniques, catalogues, etc..
    Conception des documents publicitaires, rédaction du contenu rédactionnel pour des e-mailing en collaboration avec les différents services marketing.

    Conception et création de contenu web (rédactionnel et graphique) des différents sites internet et base de données. (osram.fr ; osramgrandangle.com ; voltimum.fr).

    Elaboration de la stratégie E-marketing et responsable de la gestion des bases de données contacts. Optimisation du référencement et assurer la mise en place des campagnes internet du groupe.

    En charge la veille technologique et concurrentielle sur internet.

  • OSRAM SASU - GRAPHISTE ET DESIGNER WEB & PRINT - en apprentissage

    2004 - 2006 · GRAPHISTE ET DESIGNER WEB & PRINT - OSRAM (Service Communication & E-Business), Molsheim

    Chargé de la création de brochures, visuels pour stands, logos, chartes graphiques, fiches techniques, catalogues, etc..

    Conception et création de contenu web (osram.fr ; osramgrandangle.com ; voltimum.fr).

    Elaboration de la stratégie E-marketing et responsable de la gestion des bases de données contacts.

  • Générale - Designer Web & Print

    2003 - maintenant => EXPERIENCES PROFESSIONNELLES <=

    -- DEPUIS JUIN 2005 --
    · DESIGNER WEB & PRINT FREELANCE
    Réalisation de logos, chartes graphiques, affiches, tracts, DVD, sites Internet et animation Flash pour de nombreuses entreprises du bassin alsacien, imprimeries ou groupes musicaux.


    -- AVRIL/JUIN 2004 --
    · GRAPHISTE FREELANCE - LYCÉE DR KOEBERLÉ, SÉLESTAT
    Réalisation d’une plaquette papier de promotion pour les différents forums de formation.

    -- AVRIL 2003/MARS 2004 --
    · WEBDESIGNER - Association étudiante
    Réalisation du site de l’association et gestion des mises à jour.

Formations

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :