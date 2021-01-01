Stéphane WITH

I am a Marketing & Design specialist with expertise in building brands that stand apart in the marketplace.



I have experience working in in-house roles internationally, dealing with different cultures and a wide range of stakeholders.

I have enhanced the image of small national companies as well as big international entities by creating new corporate identity, new websites, web marketing campaigns and optimised their search engine position.

I have provided an array of executions in both traditional print and online.



Respecting deadlines and producing high value work to enhance brand value, create awesome connections with their consumers & match clients expectations is my commitment.



Mes compétences :

graphisme

design