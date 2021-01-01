Menu

Stéphane WOIRHAYE

MARTIGNY

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • Groupe Mutuel - Chef de Projet Editique

    2013 - maintenant

  • Groupe Mutuel - Expert Editique

    2012 - 2013

  • Alfea Consulting - Consultant Editique

    Wasquehal 2006 - 2011

  • SWORD - Ingénieur d'étude

    Saint Didier au Mont D’or 2005 - 2006

  • Asphéria - Analyste Programmeur

    Ivry-sur-Seine 2002 - 2005

Formations

Pas de formation renseignée

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :