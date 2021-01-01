Retail
Stéphane WOIRHAYE
Stéphane WOIRHAYE
MARTIGNY
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Groupe Mutuel
- Chef de Projet Editique
2013 - maintenant
Groupe Mutuel
- Expert Editique
2012 - 2013
Alfea Consulting
- Consultant Editique
Wasquehal
2006 - 2011
SWORD
- Ingénieur d'étude
Saint Didier au Mont D’or
2005 - 2006
Asphéria
- Analyste Programmeur
Ivry-sur-Seine
2002 - 2005
Formations
Pas de formation renseignée
Réseau
Alexandra DEBAY
Alexandre SFAR
Cédric DUROISIN
Christel DUMERY
Francis TURINA-MALARD
Jean-Charles WIPLIER
Maurice CALVO
Olivier DUHART
Virginie PIASENTA
