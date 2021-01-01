2011 - maintenantALTAK is a new full ERP solution dedicated to right management companies in entertainment industry (catalogue owners, distributors, sales agents,…).
Gathering in one software:
- a complete Rights Management solution,
- a powerful Reporting & Financial Analysis solution,
- a dedicated Sales Management solution,
- an innovative Budget Management solution,
- an adjusted Client Relation Management solution,
- a Material & Digital Servicing Management solution.
F2.8 Pictures
- CEO / Producer
2011 - maintenantf2.8 Pictures is a French production company created by Stephane Zajdenweber.
f2.8 Pictures is looking for fresh innovative feature projects coming from countries where the equilibrium between talents’ potential and local market and industry abilities is not properly reached. We aim to bring to light those talents focusing on film projects with accurate look on local subjects (Latin America, Russia, Caucasus and Central Asia) having a deep meaning in European societies nowadays.
We propose to be a useful partner all along project’s life, initiated or not by us, bringing a deep knowledge of European French speaking markets and international financing sources.
Wild side Films
- Directeur Administratif et Financier
2006 - 2011
Wild Side Films
- Responsable Financier et Juridique