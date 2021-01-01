Retail
Stephane ZAPLANA
Ajouter
Stephane ZAPLANA
Lyon
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Babolat
Lyon
maintenant
bioMérieux
- Directeur LabEfficiency
MARCY-L'ETOILE
2016 - maintenant
BioMérieux
- Responsable Marketing Performance Solution, Services
MARCY-L'ETOILE
2012 - 2016
SIEMENS HEALTHCARE DIAGNOSTIC
- Key Account Manager
Saint-Denis
2008 - 2012
Dade Behring
- Ingénieur Commercial Système
2005 - 2008
AES Laboratoire
- Technico Commercial
2002 - 2004
Babolat
- Responsable Badminton
Lyon
2001 - 2002
Formations
EM LYON
Ecully
2010 - 2012
Master 2 (Programme General de Management)
IAE (Montpellier)
Montpellier
1999 - 2001
Réseau
Aurélia COUPAYE
Carlos GABRIEL
Daniel BASSEREAU
Florent BIGNON
Frédéric SABASSIER
Jérôme LEPAUMIER
Jonathan AMIRA
Marie Thérèse KERANGUEVEN
Naila SMIDA
Paul-Georges FREIRE
