Menu

Stephane ZAPLANA

Lyon

Election législatives 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Lyon

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • Babolat

    Lyon maintenant

  • bioMérieux - Directeur LabEfficiency

    MARCY-L'ETOILE 2016 - maintenant

  • BioMérieux - Responsable Marketing Performance Solution, Services

    MARCY-L'ETOILE 2012 - 2016

  • SIEMENS HEALTHCARE DIAGNOSTIC - Key Account Manager

    Saint-Denis 2008 - 2012

  • Dade Behring - Ingénieur Commercial Système

    2005 - 2008

  • AES Laboratoire - Technico Commercial

    2002 - 2004

  • Babolat - Responsable Badminton

    Lyon 2001 - 2002

Formations

  • EM LYON

    Ecully 2010 - 2012 Master 2 (Programme General de Management)

  • IAE (Montpellier)

    Montpellier 1999 - 2001

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :