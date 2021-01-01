Menu

Stephania Estelle YAMEOGO

BOBO DIOULASSO

En résumé

Entreprises

  • Iut bobo - Etudiante

    maintenant

  • SG BF - Stagiaire

    2012 - 2012

  • UBA - Stagiaire

    2011 - 2012

  • BOA - Stagiaire

    le havre 2009 - 2009

Formations

  • UCAO (Cotonou)

    Cotonou 2011 - 2012 Licence professionnelle en banque assurance

  • Université Polytechnique De Bobo-Dioulasso (UPB) (Bobo Dioulasso)

    Bobo Dioulasso 2007 - 2011 DUT finance comptabilité

