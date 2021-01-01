Retail
Stéphanie ADAM
Stéphanie ADAM
ROGGENHOUSE
Entreprises
DE GRUTTOLA
- Assistante de gestion
2016 - 2017
Groupe RAPP
- Aide comptable
2008 - 2014
Formations
KEDI FORMATION MULHOUSE
Mulhouse
2015 - 2016
BTS
Début avril 2015
Lycée Martin Schongauer
Colmar
2004 - 2006
Sylvain BALD
