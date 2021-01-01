Stephanie ALBERI

SENIOR MARKETING EXECUTIVE WITH EXTENSIVE EXPERIENCE IN THE FMCG SECTOR

Successful leader of the WE Fabric Care whitespaces expansion of P&G

Double expertise : Strategic and Operational Marketing / Consumer and Market Research

Track record shaping strategies and plans that brings tangible and sustainable returns

Repeatedly proven ability and passion to create business or organization from scratch



Complete resume available on request : steph_alberi@yahoo.com



Mes compétences :

Études marketing

Marketing

Responsable études

Responsable marketing