Stephanie ALBERI

SENIOR MARKETING EXECUTIVE WITH EXTENSIVE EXPERIENCE IN THE FMCG SECTOR
Successful leader of the WE Fabric Care whitespaces expansion of P&G
Double expertise : Strategic and Operational Marketing / Consumer and Market Research
Track record shaping strategies and plans that brings tangible and sustainable returns
Repeatedly proven ability and passion to create business or organization from scratch
Complete resume available on request : steph_alberi@yahoo.com
Mes compétences :
Études marketing
Marketing
Responsable études
Responsable marketing
Pas de formation renseignée