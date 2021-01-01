Menu

Stephanie ALBERI

GENEVE

En résumé

SENIOR MARKETING EXECUTIVE WITH EXTENSIVE EXPERIENCE IN THE FMCG SECTOR
Successful leader of the WE Fabric Care whitespaces expansion of P&G
Double expertise : Strategic and Operational Marketing / Consumer and Market Research
Track record shaping strategies and plans that brings tangible and sustainable returns
Repeatedly proven ability and passion to create business or organization from scratch

Complete resume available on request : steph_alberi@yahoo.com

Mes compétences :
Études marketing
Marketing
Responsable études
Responsable marketing

Entreprises

  • PROCTER&GAMBLE EUROPE - WE FABRIC CARE WHITESPACES EXPANSION MARKETING LEADER

    2007 - maintenant

  • GROUPE GILLETTE France - Chef de produit senior

    2005 - 2007 Gammes Beauté masculine et féminine Braun
    Management : 1 chef de produit junior et 2 stagiaires ACP CA : 80 M€. Budget : 10 M€.
    • Responsable du P&L des gammes « Rasage », « Epilation » et « Coiffure » : 120 références
    - recommandation, préparation et mise en œuvre des plans marketing (gammes, prix, promotion, distribution, médias, RP…)
    - révision trimestrielle des plans et mise en place des actions correctives
    - rôle d’interface vs structure européenne – France = country leader
    • Lancements : rénovation de 100% des gammes rasage / épilation, rationalisation de l’offre coiffure
    • Réalisations clés : définition d’une stratégie de recrutement pour le rasage électrique ; définition d’un programme holistique destiné à développer les achats cadeaux ; optimisation des actions de communication et notamment mise en place d’actions alternatives (essai en magasin, programme ambassadeur, activation des micros medias online, stimulation de la viralité online)

  • GROUPE GILLETTE France - Chef de produit

    2004 - 2005 Gammes Spécialités Duracell
    Management : 1 stagiaire ACP. CA : 40 M€. Budget : 2 M€.
    • Lancements : packs numériques photo et vidéo
    • Réalisations clés : redéfinition de la stratégie locale sur le segment des accus (priorisation vs autres gammes spécialités, mise au point gamme, prix, promotion, médias) et définition de la politique merchandising au rayon photo.

  • GROUPE GILLETTE France - Responsable des études marketing

    2001 - 2004 Gillette, Oral B, Duracell et Braun
    Management : 1 chargé d’étude et 2 stagiaires. Budget : 3 M€
    • Panels distributeurs et consommateurs : suivis, analyses mensuelles ou ponctuelles, reportings internes, entretien des bases et des nomenclatures, veille concurrentielle
    • Etudes ad’ hoc : test merchandising, modèles d’analyse des promotions et des prix, étude post-échantillonnage, étude d’usage national e, post-test sampling, études spécifiques dédiées au Category management
    • Réalisations clés : mise en place d’un nouveau modèle de prévision de la Demande consommateur, accompagnement et formation des équipes marketing et ventes

  • NFO-Infratest Burke - Consultant

    1999 - 2001 clients principaux : P&G, Reckitt Benckiser, J&J, Unisabi et Masterfoods
    Management : 1 consultant junior et 1 stagiaire. Chiffre géré : 7 MF
    • Coordination complète d’études en interne et avec les clients (services marketing et études) :
    - brief client, conception de la proposition, négociation, mise en place et suivi de l’étude, analyse et présentation des résultats

    • Conseil marketing et recommandation aux responsables marketing sur des stratégies de lancement de nouveaux produits, d’optimisation de mix, d’impact de publicité, d’analyse et de segmentation de marché, de satisfaction de clientèle, de positionnement …

Formations

