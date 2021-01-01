Stephanie ALLAVENA

Menu

Finance professional with 18+ years of working experience in international corporate environment. Strong skills in people management (Onshore/Offshore), transformation including systems and people, project management and business process management in Finance IT domains. Trusted partner of executive teams, working closely with business, proficient at contributing to strategic projects, communicating at C/Board levels. Solid knowledge of Air Transport Industry and Telecommunications business.

Invoicing
Value Added Tax
Business Process Improvement
Tax
Taxation
Audit
Cost Reduction
Billing
System Migration
Budgets & Budgeting > Budget Management
Financial Control
Managerial Skills > People Management
Process Optimization Management
Project Management
Information Technology
Oracle EBS
SQL
Salesforce.com
System Architecture
Méthode agile
Business Transformation
Conseil en management
Order to Cash
Amélioration continue
Management de transition
Optimisation des process
Business Process Management
Télécommunications
Conduite du changement

Entreprises

  • Sita (société Internationale De Télécommunication Aéronautique) - Head of Billing department

    2011 - 2019 Managing 35 staff with 5 direct reports, monthly production: $130 M per month, 250 products, 4.500 customers (B2B), 63.000 detailed documents, Taxes in 200 countries (Indian GST, US Sales Taxes, VAT in Europe, etc.)

    TRANSFORMATION PROJECT MANAGER
    - Relocate Billing and Revenue Assurance functions from Paris to New Delhi (18 people)
    - Set up a Billing Customer Care and support center in Prague (6 people)
    - Migrate a heavily customized billing system from Arbor BP to Kenan 2.5
    - Lead the Quote to Cash strategic program for the Finance workstream

    BUSINESS PROCESS IMPROVEMENT & NEW PRODUCTS INTRODUCTION (NPI)
    - Put in place the new Billing strategy: digitalization and operational efficiency
    - Support NPI in collaboration with Product Managers, Marketing, IT and Delivery people
    - Deploy E-invoicing worldwide for invoices and tax declarations
    - Lead the invoice composition renewal process (PDF documents, data)

    FINANCE OPERATIONS
    - Be the key leader for Cash collection through IATA Clearing House with $60 M per month
    - Manage the SITA shares distribution triggering seats attribution at SITA Board
    - Implement the Revenue Assurance function: $33 M of revenue retrieved over the first 3 years
    - Supervise the Audit activities: Taxes reporting, disaster recovery plan, revenue estimates

    BACK OFFICE CUSTOMER CARE SUPPORT
    - Adapt the Billing processes to Local regulations and manage special requirements for big customers
    - Provide support to SITA Sales organization across markets
    - Manage customer crisis and red alerts
    - Coordinate the invoice quality improvement plan: customers survey, audit, etc.


    SELECTED ACHIEVEMENTS
    - Cost reduction by 30% through Operational optimization
    - Cash collection with $40 M of monthly collection advanced by one week by shortening of the billing cycle
    - System migration from Arbor BP to Kenan FX within 24 months ($5 M project, 30 FTE)
    - Relocation project of the billing department from Paris to New Delhi within 6 months (30 FTE)
    - Automation and Digitalization of all Billing processes and Data within 2 years
    - Business partnering across functions and GEOs: Sales, Product Managers, Project Managers, IT, Delivery teams
    - Invoice accuracy improved by 2% (KPI) and customer satisfaction enhanced (NPS) by 25%
    - Revenue Assurance with 3% of additional revenue collected
    - Pilot for IATA Simplified Interline Settlement project

  • SITA - Head of Billing Corporate Finance

    2010 - 2011

  • SITA - Invoice Production Manager

    2005 - 2009

  • SITA - Billing Analyst & Senior Billing Analyst

    2001 - 2004

