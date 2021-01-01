Stephanie ALLAVENA

Finance professional with 18+ years of working experience in international corporate environment. Strong skills in people management (Onshore/Offshore), transformation including systems and people, project management and business process management in Finance IT domains. Trusted partner of executive teams, working closely with business, proficient at contributing to strategic projects, communicating at C/Board levels. Solid knowledge of Air Transport Industry and Telecommunications business.



Mes compétences :

Invoicing

Value Added Tax

Business Process Improvement

Tax

Taxation

Audit

Cost Reduction

Billing

System Migration

Budgets & Budgeting > Budget Management

Financial Control

Managerial Skills > People Management

Process Optimization Management

Project Management

Information Technology

Oracle EBS

SQL

Salesforce.com

System Architecture

Méthode agile

Business Transformation

Conseil en management

Order to Cash

Amélioration continue

Management de transition

Optimisation des process

Business Process Management

Télécommunications

Conduite du changement