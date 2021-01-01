Retail
Stephanie ARNAUD
Stephanie ARNAUD
CRAN GEVRIER
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
De.Li.So
- Directrice Marketing et des Opérations
2011 - maintenant
Développement de la Licence Sophie la girafe
VULLI S.A.
- Directrice Marketing
2003 - 2012
AMPAFRANCE-BEBE CONFORT
- Chef de produit Senior
1997 - 2002
Formations
Université La Rochelle
La Rochelle
1993 - 1996
Ingénierie du commerce et de la vente
Université Nantes
Nantes
1992 - 1993
Ecole Supérieure De Commerce
Nantes
1990 - 1992
Communication et actions publicitaires
Réseau
Amandine CLAUDE
Cédric LEGRAND
Corinne BELINGHERI-BARLET
De Lastic GRÉGOIRE
Erwan LE VEXIER
Gilles Olivier ETCHENIQUE
Pascal DEBACQUE
Rebecca TAIEB
Rénald LAFARGE
Valeria FAILLACE
