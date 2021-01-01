Retail
Stephanie Awa BAMBA
Stephanie Awa BAMBA
ABIDJAN
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
RAOUDA FINANCE
- GERANTE
2014 - maintenant
RAOUDA FINANCE
- CHARGEE DE CLIENTELE
2011 - 2014
POLYCLINIQUE DIVINE GRACE
- SECRETAIRE - COMMERCIALE
2007 - 2008
ONG ISLAS-CI
- BENEVOLE
2006 - 2007
LABOREX-CI
- STAGE DE SOUTENANCE
2005 - 2006
Formations
Pas de formation renseignée
Réseau
Aman YOBOUÉ JEAN FRANÇOIS
Anicet Aké AGBABOU
Chokri GHEZAL
Issa KONE
Mory DIALLO
Olivier LUISETTI
Pierre ANTOINE
Serges OSSENDE NKADA
Yao Jules AGNIN
