Stéphanie BARBARIN DÉFONTAINE
Stéphanie BARBARIN DÉFONTAINE
CLUNY
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
SB... au feminin
- Art designer
2012 - maintenant
Création et fabrication de bijoux en argent et pierres fines, perlière d'art
Matières à Création
- Conjointe Collaboratrice
1999 - maintenant
Formations
Lycée Saint Lazare
Autun
1983 - 1985
Bac D
Réseau
Annie BAUDOT -GUTTIN
Céline BARBARIN
Claire LÉOTY
Elisabeth MARTINEAU
Fernanda VERGER
Florence CHARRAT
Francoise RAILLARD
Mathieu DEBRAY
Monique DÉRUDET
Pierre DUCAM
