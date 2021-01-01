Retail
Stéphanie BARTHERE
Stéphanie BARTHERE
NIORT
Profil
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
MAIF
- Chef de projet MOA sur l'implémentation d'un ERP
NIORT
2015 - maintenant
MAIF
- Responsable comptabilité et contrôle budgétaire des frais généraux
NIORT
2004 - 2014
ALSTOM
- Responsable comptable du site
Saint Ouen
1998 - 2004
Formations
Pas de formation renseignée
Réseau
Christine BELLIN
Franck CARNERO
Francois DUMONT
Nathalie COUSTAL
Sandrine MAROTIN
Stephane PETIT
