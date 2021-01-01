Stéphanie BAUDRY

Entreprises
-
cuisinox
- CADRE Assistante de Direction & Comptable générale
2009 - maintenant
-
protexial
- Responsable administrative et financière
2005 - 2008
-
Ent BAUDRY
- BTP / Conjoint Collaborateur
2002 - 2005
-
fournil 85
- Secrétaire Comptable
1999 - 2002
FOURNIL 85 : Boulangerie Pâtisserie Artisanale /
-
K par K
- Secrétaire Commerciale
Aubervilliers
1998 - 1998
-
TMP Diffusion
- Secrétaire Comptable
1996 - 1999
TMP DIFFUSION : Matériel Médical (temps partiel)
-
LEROY MERLIN
- Hôtesse d'accueil
Lezennes
1995 - 1998
LEROY MERLIN : Tout pour le bricolage (temps partiel)
Formations
Pas de formation renseignée
Réseau
Pas de contact professionnel