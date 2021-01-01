Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Stéphanie BOIX
Ajouter
Stéphanie BOIX
MONTPELLIER
Profil
Réseau
Election législatives 2022
RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENT
Le
résultat des législatives à Montpellier
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Association
- Conseillère en insertion socio-professionnelle - chargée de mission
2010 - maintenant
Association
- Animatrice projet européen
2006 - 2009
Formations
Universitat Autónoma De Barcelona (Barcelone)
Barcelone
2006 - 2006
Médiation interculturelle - coopération internationale - projets européens - immigration
Università Cà Foscari Di VENEZIA
Venezia
2006 - 2006
Médiation interculturelle - coopération internationale - projets européens
Université Montpellier 3 Paul Valery (Montpellier)
Montpellier
2006 - 2006
Université Montpellier 3 Paul Valery
Montpellier
2001 - 2005
Sociologie - ethnologie - patrimoine
Réseau
Abderrazak HALFAOUI
Julien GONNET
Myosotis BARBERO
Stéphanie FEUGERE
Annuaire des membres :
a
b
c
d
e
f
g
h
i
j
k
l
m
n
o
p
q
r
s
t
u
v
w
x
y
z