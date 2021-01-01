Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Stéphanie BONNET
Ajouter
Stéphanie BONNET
DRAGUIGNAN
Profil
Réseau
Election législatives 2022
RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENT
Le
résultat des législatives à Draguignan
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Groupement d'Economie Solidaire SENDRA
- Directrice Générale Adjointe
2014 - maintenant
QUALIDOM SUD
- Directrice
2010 - 2014
Formations
KEDGE Business School (Ex Euromed Management)
Marseille
2013 - 2015
Mastère Spécialisé MSAS
Soutenance d'une thèse professionnelle sur le thème "Les associations d'aide à domicile : échapper à l'isomorphisme marchand"
AgroSup Dijon (Ex ENSBANA)
Dijon
1990 - 1993
Ingénieur
Réseau
Audrey GIAIME PAHIN
Formation DP
Gérard RINTJEMA
Gilles ARMAND
Jean CHAYIA
Keller ANNE-CHARLOTTE
Magali HUREAU
Philippe MAUGEZ
Sabine LARDERET
Vanina CAPEL
Annuaire des membres :
a
b
c
d
e
f
g
h
i
j
k
l
m
n
o
p
q
r
s
t
u
v
w
x
y
z