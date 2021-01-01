Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Stéphanie BONSIGNOUR
Ajouter
Stéphanie BONSIGNOUR
Issy-les-Moulineaux
Profil
Réseau
Election législatives 2022
RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENT
Le
résultat des législatives à Paris
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Bouygues immobilier
- Responsable Développement
Issy-les-Moulineaux
maintenant
Formations
Ecole Supérieure De Commerce Management Immobilier Construction et Aménagement
Marseille
2005 - 2006
MICA
Réseau
Audrey BARBÉRA
Damien PAGANELLI
Guillaume COCOTIER
Jean-Baptiste LECCIA
Magali NOBLET
Marjory TURINAY
Mathieu MORESTIN
Nicolas BONFANTI
Annuaire des membres :
a
b
c
d
e
f
g
h
i
j
k
l
m
n
o
p
q
r
s
t
u
v
w
x
y
z