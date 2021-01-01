Stephanie BORIE

-
Apave Nord-Ouest SAS
- Energy and Environment Consultant / Technical Sales representative
Mont-Saint-Aignan
2014 - maintenant
-
Air Liquide
- Process Tools Manager
Paris
2011 - 2014
-
Air Liquide
- Method Engineer
Paris
2010 - 2011
Department: Projects Department, Global Engineering and Construction Solutions, China
-
EDF R&D
- Research Engineer
CLAMART
2008 - 2009
Department: Fluid Mechanics, Energy and Environment.
Evaluation methods of CO2 capture technologies.
-
RENAULT
- Engineer in environmental management
Boulogne-Billancourt
2008 - 2008
Department : Performance of the Industrial System
Competitive decrease of environmental impacts and risks on mechanical production factories.
-
MITSUBISHI Electric
- Heat Transfer Engineer
Nanterre
2007 - 2007
Department : Environmental Technology & Systems
- Food temperature decrease model development
- Validation through laboratory experiments