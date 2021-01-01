Menu

Stephanie BORIE

Mont-Saint-Aignan

Election législatives 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Paris

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • Apave Nord-Ouest SAS - Energy and Environment Consultant / Technical Sales representative

    Mont-Saint-Aignan 2014 - maintenant

  • Air Liquide - Process Tools Manager

    Paris 2011 - 2014

  • Air Liquide - Method Engineer

    Paris 2010 - 2011 Department: Projects Department, Global Engineering and Construction Solutions, China

  • EDF R&D - Research Engineer

    CLAMART 2008 - 2009 Department: Fluid Mechanics, Energy and Environment.

    Evaluation methods of CO2 capture technologies.

  • RENAULT - Engineer in environmental management

    Boulogne-Billancourt 2008 - 2008 Department : Performance of the Industrial System

    Competitive decrease of environmental impacts and risks on mechanical production factories.

  • MITSUBISHI Electric - Heat Transfer Engineer

    Nanterre 2007 - 2007 Department : Environmental Technology & Systems

    - Food temperature decrease model development
    - Validation through laboratory experiments

Formations

Annuaire des membres :