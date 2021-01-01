Menu

Stéphanie CAFFIN

Vert-le-Grand

Election législatives 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Chartres

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • Groupement des Mousquetaires - Assistante de Direction

    Vert-le-Grand 2011 - maintenant

  • PRO TERRA Environnement - Assistante de Gestion

    TRAPPES 2010 - 2011

  • JARDILAND - Comptable

    Joinville-le-Pont 2007 - 2010

  • Laboratoires d'évolution dermatologique - Assistante de direction

    2005 - 2007

Formations

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :