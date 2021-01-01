Retail
Stéphanie CAFFIN
Stéphanie CAFFIN
Vert-le-Grand
En résumé
Entreprises
Groupement des Mousquetaires
- Assistante de Direction
Vert-le-Grand
2011 - maintenant
PRO TERRA Environnement
- Assistante de Gestion
TRAPPES
2010 - 2011
JARDILAND
- Comptable
Joinville-le-Pont
2007 - 2010
Laboratoires d'évolution dermatologique
- Assistante de direction
2005 - 2007
Formations
Lycée Notre Dame Du Grandchamp BTS GESTION PME PMI ALTERNANCE
Versailles
2005 - 2007
BTS Assistant de Gestion PME PMI
Réseau
Agnes ROUSSIN
Caroline CARDOSO
Damien PELLICIER
Gaëlle BOISE
Isaure DE ROYER-DUPRE *
Marie-Pierre FAYET
Nathalie CARDOSO
Philippe DARBOIS
Sebastien BARLET
