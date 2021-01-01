Menu

Stéphanie CARON

LONGUENESSE

Election législatives 2022

Entreprises

  • APEI Saint-Martin-au-Laërt - Éducatrice spécialisée

    2015 - maintenant

  • PACT du Pas de Calais - Stagiaire ES

    Arras 2014 - 2014

  • ESAT Saint-Martin-au-Laërt - Stagiaire ES

    2013 - 2013

  • Centre Maternel Anne Frank - Stagiaire ES

    2012 - 2013

  • CAMARIS - Chargée de clientèle

    2012 - 2012

  • Toupargel - Téléprospectrice

    CIVRIEUX D’AZERGUES 2011 - 2012

  • SALON - Secrétaire polyvalente

    1995 - 2010

Formations

  • Eests

    Saint Omer 2012 - 2015 DEES

    Educateur spécialisé

