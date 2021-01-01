Retail
Stéphanie MANNEAU
Stéphanie MANNEAU
Nice
Entreprises
Groupe SNI
- Responsable développement
Nice (06000)
2016 - maintenant
Nouveau Logis Azur, groupe SNI
- Chargée d'opérations
2015 - 2016
NEOLIA LORRAINE
- RESPONSABLE DE PROGRAMMES
Saint-Avold
2012 - 2015
MON LOGIS
- Responsable d'Opérations
2008 - 2012
Batigère
- Chargée de maintenance
METZ Cedex 01
2006 - 2008
Formations
IUT
Vandoeuvre Les Nancy
2004 - 2005
licence professionnelle bâtiment
Ecole D'Architecture De Nancy
Nancy
2000 - 2004
