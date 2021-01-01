Stéphanie SOTIN

-
CIRSO
- Chef de projet
Toulouse
2015 - maintenant
Gamme Recouvrement Amiable et Forcé
-
GFI Informatique
- Project Leader
Saint-Ouen
2013 - 2015
Mobility Center (iOS, Android, Windows 8 devices), projects under Agile.
- Bibliothèque Nationale François Mitterrand. Application Gallica, Android.
- BNP Paribas, Applications Mobiles.
- Airbus, Flight Ops Library Browser V3.0, iOS.
- iBP, mise en place Mobile Factory (Integration Continue).
-
GFI Informatique
- Proxy Product Owner on Airbus Perfo iPad
Saint-Ouen
2012 - 2013
Proxy Product Owner on Airbus Electronic Flight Bag (EFB) for Performances applications (Perfo, InFlight) on iPad device . GFI Informatique (as Contractor), Toulouse, since Jan 2012.
Product backlog, sprint planning, functional lead, product HMI definition workshops.
Agile SW development.
-
GFI informatique
- Project Leader
Saint-Ouen
2010 - 2011
Project Leader
Flight Operations, EDocumentation, LPC Browser for Airbus client
-
Freescale Semiconductor, Toulouse, France
- Post sales technical support , Release Engineer
2008 - 2009
Working on Symbian OS cellular platform using S60:
• Integration activities for customer specific SW versions in a « Daily build and smoke testing » environment.
• SW build environment customization and maintenance for several HW versions.
• Weekly software delivery and release packaging (monitoring versions and HW compatibility, full documentation support ...).
• Tracking, integration, testing on target HW and delivery of customer patches.
• Customer support on site (India).
-
Thales, Meudon, France
- SW Engineer
2007 - 2007
AFDX switch controller programming based on the DO178B software considerations in Airborne Systems and Equipment Certification, DAL A.
• Writing of SRS, SDD documentations.
• Programming/testing of the Safety Tests (C language).
-
Freescale Semiconductor, Toulouse, France
- Pre and Post sales technical support
2005 - 2007
Working within the EMEA customer support team, in charge of Modem SW support (L1 to L4 layers) on 3G Linux and Symbian cellular platforms.
• Answer, track and manage technical questions from customers
• Understand and facilitate request for product customizations.
• Delivery of software release documentation package
• Prototyping of example code to demonstrate new capability
-
Motorola, Toulouse, France.
- Technology roadmaping
2004 - 2005
Within a small team of 3 people, establishing the modem stack features roadmap for GPRS/EDGE products.
• Identify the major modem stack features needed in GPRS and EDGE products and their timeline based on meetings with mobile phone network operators, mobile infrastructure vendors, mobile phone standardization organisms and consortiums (3GPP, OMA…) and technology watch.
• Setting up roadmap synchronization meetings with European and North-American mobile phone operators.
-
EADS Telecom, Saint-Quentin en Yvelines, France
- SW Engineer
2002 - 2002
SW development on PMR network infrastructure (TETRAPOL): SW porting.
-
NEC Technologies, La Défense, France
- Technical leader
2002 - 2004
Technical leader on a dual mode user plane stack (layers L2/L3) implying:
• Design and conception, SW development supervision (3 engineers).
• Reporting of the investigation on user plane issues for multi-sites integration and validation teams.
• Customer support on-site (Japon)
-
ALCATEL, Velizy, France
- SW Engineer
2000 - 2001
SW development on the Mobile Switch Centre within the GSM/UMTS mobile infrastructure.
• SW programming, unit and integration testing on feature “UMTS to GSM Handovers, signalling plane” (Protocols RANAP, BSSMAP, SS7).
-
MOTOROLA, Basingstoke, UK
- Feature leader
1997 - 2000
Feature leader on PMR network infrastructure (TETRA), working on the base station controller.
• Feature leader on « End-to-end individual call » feature: conception, planning, monitoring and reporting (4 engineers).
• Writing of system architecture document on SNMP agent implementation inside the base station controller.
• Quality agent: member of a group in charge of process improvement, working at CMM5 level.