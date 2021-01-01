Menu

Stéphanie SOTIN

Toulouse

Mes compétences :
Methode agile
Management de projet

Entreprises

  • CIRSO - Chef de projet

    Toulouse 2015 - maintenant Gamme Recouvrement Amiable et Forcé

  • GFI Informatique - Project Leader

    Saint-Ouen 2013 - 2015 Mobility Center (iOS, Android, Windows 8 devices), projects under Agile.
    - Bibliothèque Nationale François Mitterrand. Application Gallica, Android.
    - BNP Paribas, Applications Mobiles.
    - Airbus, Flight Ops Library Browser V3.0, iOS.
    - iBP, mise en place Mobile Factory (Integration Continue).

  • GFI Informatique - Proxy Product Owner on Airbus Perfo iPad

    Saint-Ouen 2012 - 2013 Proxy Product Owner on Airbus Electronic Flight Bag (EFB) for Performances applications (Perfo, InFlight) on iPad device . GFI Informatique (as Contractor), Toulouse, since Jan 2012.
    Product backlog, sprint planning, functional lead, product HMI definition workshops.
    Agile SW development.

  • GFI informatique - Project Leader

    Saint-Ouen 2010 - 2011 Project Leader
    Flight Operations, EDocumentation, LPC Browser for Airbus client

  • Freescale Semiconductor, Toulouse, France - Post sales technical support , Release Engineer

    2008 - 2009 Working on Symbian OS cellular platform using S60:

    • Integration activities for customer specific SW versions in a « Daily build and smoke testing » environment.
    • SW build environment customization and maintenance for several HW versions.
    • Weekly software delivery and release packaging (monitoring versions and HW compatibility, full documentation support ...).
    • Tracking, integration, testing on target HW and delivery of customer patches.
    • Customer support on site (India).

  • Thales, Meudon, France - SW Engineer

    2007 - 2007 AFDX switch controller programming based on the DO178B software considerations in Airborne Systems and Equipment Certification, DAL A.

    • Writing of SRS, SDD documentations.
    • Programming/testing of the Safety Tests (C language).

  • Freescale Semiconductor, Toulouse, France - Pre and Post sales technical support

    2005 - 2007 Working within the EMEA customer support team, in charge of Modem SW support (L1 to L4 layers) on 3G Linux and Symbian cellular platforms.

    • Answer, track and manage technical questions from customers
    • Understand and facilitate request for product customizations.
    • Delivery of software release documentation package
    • Prototyping of example code to demonstrate new capability

  • Motorola, Toulouse, France. - Technology roadmaping

    2004 - 2005 Within a small team of 3 people, establishing the modem stack features roadmap for GPRS/EDGE products.

    • Identify the major modem stack features needed in GPRS and EDGE products and their timeline based on meetings with mobile phone network operators, mobile infrastructure vendors, mobile phone standardization organisms and consortiums (3GPP, OMA…) and technology watch.
    • Setting up roadmap synchronization meetings with European and North-American mobile phone operators.

  • EADS Telecom, Saint-Quentin en Yvelines, France - SW Engineer

    2002 - 2002 SW development on PMR network infrastructure (TETRAPOL): SW porting.

  • NEC Technologies, La Défense, France - Technical leader

    2002 - 2004 Technical leader on a dual mode user plane stack (layers L2/L3) implying:
    • Design and conception, SW development supervision (3 engineers).
    • Reporting of the investigation on user plane issues for multi-sites integration and validation teams.
    • Customer support on-site (Japon)

  • ALCATEL, Velizy, France - SW Engineer

    2000 - 2001 SW development on the Mobile Switch Centre within the GSM/UMTS mobile infrastructure.
    • SW programming, unit and integration testing on feature “UMTS to GSM Handovers, signalling plane” (Protocols RANAP, BSSMAP, SS7).

  • MOTOROLA, Basingstoke, UK - Feature leader

    1997 - 2000 Feature leader on PMR network infrastructure (TETRA), working on the base station controller.

    • Feature leader on « End-to-end individual call » feature: conception, planning, monitoring and reporting (4 engineers).
    • Writing of system architecture document on SNMP agent implementation inside the base station controller.
    • Quality agent: member of a group in charge of process improvement, working at CMM5 level.

Formations

  • University Of Sheffield (Sheffield)

    Sheffield 1996 - 1997 Computer Sciences

  • Université Le Mans

    Le Mans 1994 - 1996 IUP MIME

