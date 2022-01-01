Retail
Stéphanie YVENAT
Stéphanie YVENAT
Rennes
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Groupe LEGENDRE
- Responsable de résidence
Rennes
2014 - maintenant
ESC SCHOOL OF BUSINESS RENNES
- Coordinatrice de la Plateforme d'Aide à la Mobilité des Etudiants Internationaux
2011 - 2014
ESC SCHOOL OF BUSINESS RENNES
- Assistante orientation professionnelle
2009 - 2011
Formations
Pas de formation renseignée
Alexandre RIGALDO
Caroline REMONTÉ
Cécile MARTIN
Cristina RODRIGUEZ DUEÑAS
David NIZON
François-Marie FERRÉ
Isabelle DERRIEN
Jeanne-Mathilde CHANOINE
Nelly DANIEL
Thierry GALODE