Stephanos CHRISTEN

-
Radio Oxygene
- Presenter
2013 - 2014
* Hosting and producing ``The English Programme'', Lyon 1ère 90.2fm The first English music and talk programme on Lyon Radio
-
Cci Lyon Metropole Saint-etienne Roanne
- English Teacher & Coach
Profession libérale | Lyon
2003 - 2019
: Chamber of Commerce (CEL): Lyon; Villefranche, EM Lyon, Lyon
-
Sofitel, Miroslav, Les Producteurs, Locali, Vox Populi...
- Artiste de Voix/Doublage de Voix of
2001 - maintenant
* Voiceovers (mainly) plus some Copy/Editing/Translation: Audiovisit, Casino, Bio-Merieux, Infogramme, Sofitel, Lyon Airport, SEB, Club Med and many others...
Other
-
Entrepreneur
- Formateur
Profession libérale | LYON
2001 - maintenant
Formateur D'Anglais
Radio présentation
Doublage des voix off
Ecrivain
-
CRP's ARA City Radio
- Sales Team Leader
2000 - 2001
/Breakfast show presenter: CRP's ARA City Radio (Luxembourg)
-
International Radio Group
- Station Launch Consultant & Manager
2000 - 2000
: International Radio Group's ``Paradise Radio'' (
-
CROWN FM
- Music Director & Presenter
1999 - 1999
: Crown FM (UK) ``Steph is a real pro, a very potent interviewer and very entertaining'' (Gen. Mgr. - Crown FM)
-
Radio Napa
- Station Manager
1996 - 1997
Can be trusted to do well and good to work with!'' (Owner, Radio Napa)
-
KKIS, KWNE, KREO
- Presenter & Producer
1985 - 1987
: KREO, KWNE, The Daily Planet (Northern California) ``A Unique Talent'' (Prog. Dir. - KWNE)
-
KKIS, KWNE, KREO
- Presenter & Producer
1985 - 1996
Buzz fm (Birmingham, UK): KREO, KWNE, KKIS, freelance ad writer
-
KYUU San Francisco
- Producer & Writer
1985 - 1985
for ``US award winning morning personality'' Don Bleu - KYUU (San Francisco)
-
NBS Radio School
- Sales Supervisor
1983 - 1985
I would not want to compete against Stephanos in any business'' (Gen. Mgr.)
-
Cafe Athens
- Dancing Greek Waiter: The Great Greek
1982 - 1983
-
P&O Cruise Lines
- Bar Manager
1979 - 1981
-
P&O Cruise Lines
- Bar Manager
1979 - 1981
-
Hasaportaverna
- Restaurant assistant manager
1978 - 1979
-
The Olympic Casino
- Commi-Waiter & Inventory manager
1977 - 1978