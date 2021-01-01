Menu

Stephanos CHRISTEN

LYON

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Voiceovers
Breakfast Show

Entreprises

  • Radio Oxygene - Presenter

    2013 - 2014 * Hosting and producing ``The English Programme'', Lyon 1ère 90.2fm The first English music and talk programme on Lyon Radio

  • Cci Lyon Metropole Saint-etienne Roanne - English Teacher & Coach

    Profession libérale | Lyon 2003 - 2019 : Chamber of Commerce (CEL): Lyon; Villefranche, EM Lyon, Lyon

  • Sofitel, Miroslav, Les Producteurs, Locali, Vox Populi... - Artiste de Voix/Doublage de Voix of

    2001 - maintenant * Voiceovers (mainly) plus some Copy/Editing/Translation: Audiovisit, Casino, Bio-Merieux, Infogramme, Sofitel, Lyon Airport, SEB, Club Med and many others...
    Other

  • Entrepreneur - Formateur

    Profession libérale | LYON 2001 - maintenant Formateur D'Anglais
    Radio présentation
    Doublage des voix off
    Ecrivain

  • CRP's ARA City Radio - Sales Team Leader

    2000 - 2001 /Breakfast show presenter: CRP's ARA City Radio (Luxembourg)

  • International Radio Group - Station Launch Consultant & Manager

    2000 - 2000 : International Radio Group's ``Paradise Radio'' (

  • CROWN FM - Music Director & Presenter

    1999 - 1999 : Crown FM (UK) ``Steph is a real pro, a very potent interviewer and very entertaining'' (Gen. Mgr. - Crown FM)

  • Radio Napa - Station Manager

    1996 - 1997 Can be trusted to do well and good to work with!'' (Owner, Radio Napa)

  • KKIS, KWNE, KREO - Presenter & Producer

    1985 - 1987 : KREO, KWNE, The Daily Planet (Northern California) ``A Unique Talent'' (Prog. Dir. - KWNE)

  • KKIS, KWNE, KREO - Presenter & Producer

    1985 - 1996 Buzz fm (Birmingham, UK): KREO, KWNE, KKIS, freelance ad writer

  • KYUU San Francisco - Producer & Writer

    1985 - 1985 for ``US award winning morning personality'' Don Bleu - KYUU (San Francisco)

  • NBS Radio School - Sales Supervisor

    1983 - 1985 I would not want to compete against Stephanos in any business'' (Gen. Mgr.)

  • Cafe Athens - Dancing Greek Waiter: The Great Greek

    1982 - 1983

  • P&O Cruise Lines - Bar Manager

    1979 - 1981

  • Hasaportaverna - Restaurant assistant manager

    1978 - 1979

  • The Olympic Casino - Commi-Waiter & Inventory manager

    1977 - 1978

Formations

  • UCE (Birmingham)

    Birmingham 1993 - 1996 Bachelor of Arts

    Business and Communication

Réseau

