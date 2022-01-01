Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Sweetrose KHAN
Ajouter
Sweetrose KHAN
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Need ..reall
Sweet..love
Mes compétences :
Operating
Entreprises
K.n.p.c
- Operator
1997 - maintenant
Formations
Ogemaw Heights High School (West Branch)
West Branch
1993 - maintenant
Oxford technical college karachi
North East Wales Institute Of Higher Education (Wrexham)
Wrexham
1991 - maintenant
Oxford colleg of engineering
Réseau
Pas de contact professionnel
Annuaire des membres :
a
b
c
d
e
f
g
h
i
j
k
l
m
n
o
p
q
r
s
t
u
v
w
x
y
z