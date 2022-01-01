Retail
Sylvain CARRER
Sylvain CARRER
MONT DE MARSAN
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Proman
- Responsable de Secteur
2014 - maintenant
Proman
- Responsable d'Agences
2005 - 2014
Responsable d'Agences Mont de Marsan -Condom - Langon -Marmande
Adecco
- Responsable d'Agence BTP Rosny Sous Bois
Villeurbanne
2004 - 2005
Adecco
- Attaché Commercial Agence PN2 Automobile
Villeurbanne
2002 - 2004
Adecco
- Responsable recrutement agence de Pantin -
Villeurbanne
1999 - 2002
Formations
Université Paris 1 Pantheon Sorbonne
Paris
1998 - 1998
Maitrise AES
Université Paris 1 Pantheon Sorbonne
Paris
1997 - 1997
Licence AES Gestion des PME - PMI
Université Paris 5 René Descartes
Malakoff
1994 - 1996
Deug