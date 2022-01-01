Menu

Sylvain CARRER

MONT DE MARSAN

Entreprises

  • Proman - Responsable de Secteur

    2014 - maintenant

  • Proman - Responsable d'Agences

    2005 - 2014 Responsable d'Agences Mont de Marsan -Condom - Langon -Marmande

  • Adecco - Responsable d'Agence BTP Rosny Sous Bois

    Villeurbanne 2004 - 2005

  • Adecco - Attaché Commercial Agence PN2 Automobile

    Villeurbanne 2002 - 2004

  • Adecco - Responsable recrutement agence de Pantin -

    Villeurbanne 1999 - 2002

Formations