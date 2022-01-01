Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Sylvain FINAT
Sylvain FINAT
FOUR
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Vente
Développement commercial
Export
Industrie
Entreprises
Cordel groupe Lucibel
- Commercial grand compte
2016 - maintenant
Prospection et commercialisation
de solutions d éclairage auprès d enseignes
Bizline mdd groupe rexel
- Responsable de secteur Rhone Alpes Suisse
2014 - 2016
Bizline groupe Rexel
- Animateur des ventes Rhône alpes et Suisse
2013 - 2013
Bizline Groupe Rexel
- Animateur des ventes Rhônes Alpes Ouest/ Auvergne/ Bourgogne
2010 - 2012
Bizline Groupe Rexel
- Chargé de clientèle 69
2008 - 2009
Brammer
- Technico-commercial sédentaire
Saint-Michel-sur-Orge
2005 - 2008
Formations
Université Lyon 1 Claude Bernard
Villeurbanne
2003 - 2005
GMP
Lycée La Mache
Lyon
1999 - 2003
Mécanique/Productique
Réseau
Anaïs MICHELETTI
Estelle BUCK
Franck GOTER
Joël LORIOTTI
Olivier NAPPÉ
Sebastien LAFONT
Serge MIRANDA
Stéphane ERRERA
