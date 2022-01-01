Menu

Sylvain FINAT

FOUR

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Vente
Développement commercial
Export
Industrie

Entreprises

  • Cordel groupe Lucibel - Commercial grand compte

    2016 - maintenant Prospection et commercialisation
    de solutions d éclairage auprès d enseignes

  • Bizline mdd groupe rexel - Responsable de secteur Rhone Alpes Suisse

    2014 - 2016

  • Bizline groupe Rexel - Animateur des ventes Rhône alpes et Suisse

    2013 - 2013

  • Bizline Groupe Rexel - Animateur des ventes Rhônes Alpes Ouest/ Auvergne/ Bourgogne

    2010 - 2012

  • Bizline Groupe Rexel - Chargé de clientèle 69

    2008 - 2009

  • Brammer - Technico-commercial sédentaire

    Saint-Michel-sur-Orge 2005 - 2008

Formations

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :