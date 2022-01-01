Retail
Yohann FINAT
Yohann FINAT
Nantes
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
CHU Nantes
- Opérateur logistique gestionnaire de stock
Nantes
2013 - 2014
Formations
Lycée Monge-La Chauvinière Bac ES
Nantes
2009 - 2013
Niveau BAC Pro électrotechnique
Certification BEP électrotechnique énergie équipement communicants
Lycée Pablo Neruda
Bouguenais
2008 - 2009
1ère année BAC Pro comptabilité
