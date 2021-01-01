Retail
Sylvain LAUTIER
Sylvain LAUTIER
TOULOUSE
Praticien EMDR / Hypnose
http://www.lautier-sylvain-psychologue-toulouse.com/
CMPP ARSEAA
- Psychologue
2011 - 2012
Psychologue Libéral
- Psychologue
2009 - maintenant
Clinique Pasteur
- Psychologue
Toulouse
2008 - maintenant
Oncologie générale et pulmonaire, hématologie, Soins palliatif et hospitalisation à domicile.
Maison Carpe Diem Québec
- Bénévole
2006 - 2007
Bénévole auprès de personnes atteintes de la maladie d’Alzheimer dans une institution utilisant une approche novatrice (Maison Carpe Diem) à Trois-Rivières (Québec).
Université Toulouse 2 Le Mirail
Toulouse
2007 - 2008
Université Du Québec UQTR (Québec)
Québec
2006 - 2007
Psychologie - Masteur 1
Mémoire : Mise en œuvre d’un suivi thérapeutique avec l’utilisation d’un programme orienté vers la gestion des buts personnels (Lecture Psychanalytique et Thérapie Cognitivo-Comportementale)
Directrices de mémoire : Mme M-C Mate, Mme M Dubé
Amandine BRUN
Bernard LANGELIER
Catherine MAITRIAS
Céline BONNET
Christine CARRO
Gwendoline TAUPIN
Julie CARME
Natacha SZEPS
Olivier BENDRIES
Stéphane GAYET