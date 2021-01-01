Menu

Sylvain LAUTIER

TOULOUSE

En résumé

Praticien EMDR / Hypnose
http://www.lautier-sylvain-psychologue-toulouse.com/

Entreprises

  • CMPP ARSEAA - Psychologue

    2011 - 2012

  • Psychologue Libéral - Psychologue

    2009 - maintenant

  • Clinique Pasteur - Psychologue

    Toulouse 2008 - maintenant Oncologie générale et pulmonaire, hématologie, Soins palliatif et hospitalisation à domicile.

  • Maison Carpe Diem Québec - Bénévole

    2006 - 2007 Bénévole auprès de personnes atteintes de la maladie d’Alzheimer dans une institution utilisant une approche novatrice (Maison Carpe Diem) à Trois-Rivières (Québec).

Formations

  • Université Toulouse 2 Le Mirail

    Toulouse 2007 - 2008

  • Université Du Québec UQTR (Québec)

    Québec 2006 - 2007 Psychologie - Masteur 1

    Mémoire : Mise en œuvre d’un suivi thérapeutique avec l’utilisation d’un programme orienté vers la gestion des buts personnels (Lecture Psychanalytique et Thérapie Cognitivo-Comportementale)

    Directrices de mémoire : Mme M-C Mate, Mme M Dubé

