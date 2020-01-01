Menu

Sylvain LE METAYER

SAINT-MAUR-DES-FOSSÉS

En résumé

Specialties: Systèmes: Windows 9x, NT, 2K, XP, Vista, 7, 10
Messagerie: Exchange, Outlook, Lotus Notes
Outils: Office 97-2000-XP-2003-2007, Ghost, Norton antivirus (déploiement via console), Unicenter Software Delivery, Unicenter Sevice Desk Pc Anywhere, Dameware NT Utilities, install shield, RSA admin, Blackberry admin console V3 et V4.
Matériels: Laptops, desktops, Serveurs, imprimantes, smartphone, Blackberry.

Mes compétences :
ITIL
Support bureautique
Relationnel Client/utilisateurs
Antivirus
Analyse des incidents
Microsoft Office
Teamviewer
Lotus Notes
Gestion des incidents
Microsoft Windows

Entreprises

  • GAN Assurances - AMOA/Pilotage des incidents

    2014 - maintenant Pilotage des incidents sur le projet de virtualisation des postes de travail agences

    Analyse des incidents déclarés par les agences migrés auprès du SVP
    (redéfinition des catégories, alerte sur les incidents bloquants)

    Contact des agences migrés dans le cadre du suivis des anomalies
    bloquantes pour récupéré leurs ressenti sur la journée

    Support aux techniciens sur site le jour de la migration pour les
    incidents relatif au matériel personnel des Agents généraux

    Prise en charge et résolution des incidents affectés à la « MOA
    Environnement Poste de Travail »

    Assistance auprès des Agents sur l’utilisation du bureau virtuel sur
    différents périphérique (Tablettes, Smartphone, Mac…)

  • BNP PARIBAS pour le compte d'AtoS infogerance - Technicien support

    2012 - 2014 Migration des postes de travail "agence" de windows XP vers windows 7, via la solution de déploiement altiris

  • Société générale pour le compte d'Atos Infogerance - Chargé d'affaire/ Gestionnaire de flotte mobile

    2011 - 2012 Gestion de la flotte mobile Societe générale, Offre GTS - 22000 lignes (voix, Data)

    - Prise en charge des demandes des utilisateurs.

    - Commande auprès des opérateurs de nouveaux terminaux, forfaits, options.

    - Conseil sur l'optimisation des coûts communication roaming.

    - prise en charge des incidents.

    - Suivi des tableaux d'indicateurs de l'équipe.

  • Société Générale Private Banking pour le compte d'Atos Origin Infogerance - Team leader équipe support

    2007 - 2011 Team Leader support poste de travail pour la Société Générale Private Banking. (Atos Origin Infogerance)

    -Support global et gestion des environnements bureautiques de l’entité (250 utilisateurs, VIP, financiers, conseillers, gestionnaires de portefeuille repartit sur deux environements bureautique)

    -Gestion des demandes et traitements des incidents pour tous les utilisateurs de Paris et des entités régionales (mouvements, demandes d’habilitations répertoires et applicatives, installations d’outils métiers spécifiques, télémaintenances des portables en région)

    -Gestion déléguée des annuaires utilisateurs, administration délégué des outils du groupe (SGH, SGD, ARGOS)

    -Maintenance du parc informatique et support réseau (brassage/débrassage réseau)

    -Gestion de la téléphonie mobile (Blackberry, Palm, 3G) et support téléphonique des entités régionales

    -Support technique des techniciens Ajilon en région

    -Expertise technique pour différents projets régionaux (migration SP3 pour les postes Nomade Arpège, migration des liens télécoms en région)

    -Relation avec les fournisseurs externes (Reuters, Bloomberg)

  • AtoS - Consultant support

    Bezons 2007 - maintenant

  • CATALINA MARKETING France - Technicien Support / Help Desk

    2006 - 2006 -Installation des postes clients sous Windows XP, des différents outils et logiciels

    -Installation de périphériques (imprimante, pocket pc)

    -Mise en place de la haute disponibilité des alimentations serveurs

    -Maintenance des environnements bureautiques, traitements et résolutions des incidents

    -Gestion du provisioning matériel et logiciel bureautique

    -Réorganisation de l’espace de travail du laboratoire de déploiement.

  • AXA INVESTMENT MANAGERS pour le compte de ID2 - Technicien Micro-Réseau

    2004 - 2006 -Audit des utilisateurs et vérification des applications à installer avant la migration,

    -Sauvegarde des données utilisateur et création d’une image de l’ancien poste via Ghost,

    -Restauration des données critiques liées aux postes de « trading »,

    -Personnalisation du poste de l’utilisateur,

    -Formation de l’utilisateur à la prise en main du poste sous XP,

    -Génération et modification de package MSI

    -Installation des logiciels à distance selon la demande des utilisateurs via Unicenter Software,

    -Installation des périphériques (Imprimante, Pocket Pc, Dual screen,…),

    -Installation de postes Bloomberg et Reuters.

  • ICDC (Groupe Caisse des Dépôts et Consignations) - Technicien Micro-Réseau

    2000 - 2004 -Support aux utilisateurs (résolution par téléphone et prise en main à distance),

    -Intégration des postes de travail NT avant leur déploiement sur site,

    -Installation des postes sur site, logiciels et périphériques (PDA, Scanners, imprimantes)

    -Installation à distance des postes de travail,

    -Aide à la gestion des comptes sous NT et Exchange.

Formations

Réseau