Sylvain LE METAYER

Specialties: Systèmes: Windows 9x, NT, 2K, XP, Vista, 7, 10

Messagerie: Exchange, Outlook, Lotus Notes

Outils: Office 97-2000-XP-2003-2007, Ghost, Norton antivirus (déploiement via console), Unicenter Software Delivery, Unicenter Sevice Desk Pc Anywhere, Dameware NT Utilities, install shield, RSA admin, Blackberry admin console V3 et V4.

Matériels: Laptops, desktops, Serveurs, imprimantes, smartphone, Blackberry.



Mes compétences :

ITIL

Support bureautique

Relationnel Client/utilisateurs

Antivirus

Analyse des incidents

Microsoft Office

Teamviewer

Lotus Notes

Gestion des incidents

Microsoft Windows