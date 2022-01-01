Menu

Sylvain LE MEZEC

BLOTZHEIM

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Sales Growth
B2B
Export Sales
Responsible for Systems Sales
Team Management
Business Development
Microsoft Windows
Autocad
Corel Draw Suite
Salesforce.com
SketchUp

Entreprises

  • FPE Global - Export Sales Manager

    2017 - 2017 Secured 8 agents and representatives in new territories.
    Increased project portfolio from GBP 1M to GBP 9M by active prospecting and customer
    visits.

  • Matcon Limited - Global Sales Director

    2014 - 2016 Management of a multi disciplinary team of 14 people
    * Increased Turnover from GBP 18M in 2015, GBP 24M in 2016 to GBP 30M in
    * Increased Gross Margin by 1 point YOY.
    * Harmonisation of RSM commission.

  • Matcon Limited - Group Sales Manager

    2011 - 2013 Responsible for the Europe Sales Team (3 people). Key Account Manager for Nestlé. Technical Key Account Manager for Novartis.
    * Turnover achieved 2011 - 2012 - 2013 : Approx 9M€
    * Turnover achieved 2008 till 2016 with #1 food producer 40M€
    * Global Agreement with #1 Food Producer renewed twice.
    * Secured a EUR 2M contract to supply a complete powder handling system
    to produce meat spice blends in France. This led to a further 4 installations
    worldwide for the same Company.

  • Matcon GmbH - Process and Application Specialist

    2005 - 2010 In charge of Process and Applications (sales oriented) for the following
    territories: France, Switzerland, Italy, Portugal and Romania. Provided process support and training to the people (4) present in the office.
    * Developed relation with #1 Food Producer up to signing a Global Supply
    Agreement after securing a EUR 1.8M contract for a contained formulation
    system.
    * Secured a further contract for a formulation system in the beverage
    division of #1 Food Producer for 2M US$.
    * Secured contracts with #1 Pharma Company for the supply of Lean
    Process Systems (India, Spain and Italy).

  • Matcon USA Inc - Application Specialist

    2003 - 2005 Responsible for significant and complex projects. Ensured management, training and support of the internal sales team (5 people) and technical department (4 people).
    Designed a integrated system for the production of pacemaker batteries, with a 0.9 MUS$ contract.

  • Matcon Limited - Sales Support Manager

    2000 - 2003 Home based, responsible for the southern Europe territories and Canada (in the forecast move to the USA). Gained strong experience in self-management and remote team control, dealing with agents in their respective territories and with the Headquarters for sales and projects activities.

  • Matcon Limited - Sales Manager

    1993 - 2000 Following 3 years of success as RSM, took responsibility of the sales of Matcon
    systems for the French territory, managing a total of 4 people.
    * Secured the largest ever contract (for Matcon) for a French API plant (25MFF)
    * Secured in a very competitive environment a large contract for a PP plant (3.5MFF)

  • BSI - Regional Sales Manager

    London 1991 - 1993 In charge of selling powder handling equipment (formulation, dosing, mixing and packing) in western France and English speaking countries.

Formations

  • IUT De Tours

    Tours 1990 - 1991 Diplôme Universitaire de Technologie

    Section Techniques de Commercialisation

  • IUT GMP RENNES

    Rennes 1987 - 1990 Diplôme Universitaire de Technologie

    Section Génie Mécanique et Productique

  • Lycée Chaptal

    Saint Brieuc 1984 - 1987 Baccalaureat

    Section F1 - Construction Mécanique

Réseau

