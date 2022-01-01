Sylvain LE MEZEC

Mes compétences :
Sales Growth
B2B
Export Sales
Responsible for Systems Sales
Team Management
Business Development
Microsoft Windows
Autocad
Corel Draw Suite
Salesforce.com
SketchUp
Entreprises
FPE Global
- Export Sales Manager
2017 - 2017Secured 8 agents and representatives in new territories.
Increased project portfolio from GBP 1M to GBP 9M by active prospecting and customer
visits.
Matcon Limited
- Global Sales Director
2014 - 2016Management of a multi disciplinary team of 14 people
* Increased Turnover from GBP 18M in 2015, GBP 24M in 2016 to GBP 30M in
* Increased Gross Margin by 1 point YOY.
* Harmonisation of RSM commission.
Matcon Limited
- Group Sales Manager
2011 - 2013Responsible for the Europe Sales Team (3 people). Key Account Manager for Nestlé. Technical Key Account Manager for Novartis.
* Turnover achieved 2011 - 2012 - 2013 : Approx 9M€
* Turnover achieved 2008 till 2016 with #1 food producer 40M€
* Global Agreement with #1 Food Producer renewed twice.
* Secured a EUR 2M contract to supply a complete powder handling system
to produce meat spice blends in France. This led to a further 4 installations
worldwide for the same Company.
Matcon GmbH
- Process and Application Specialist
2005 - 2010In charge of Process and Applications (sales oriented) for the following
territories: France, Switzerland, Italy, Portugal and Romania. Provided process support and training to the people (4) present in the office.
* Developed relation with #1 Food Producer up to signing a Global Supply
Agreement after securing a EUR 1.8M contract for a contained formulation
system.
* Secured a further contract for a formulation system in the beverage
division of #1 Food Producer for 2M US$.
* Secured contracts with #1 Pharma Company for the supply of Lean
Process Systems (India, Spain and Italy).
Matcon USA Inc
- Application Specialist
2003 - 2005Responsible for significant and complex projects. Ensured management, training and support of the internal sales team (5 people) and technical department (4 people).
Designed a integrated system for the production of pacemaker batteries, with a 0.9 MUS$ contract.
Matcon Limited
- Sales Support Manager
2000 - 2003Home based, responsible for the southern Europe territories and Canada (in the forecast move to the USA). Gained strong experience in self-management and remote team control, dealing with agents in their respective territories and with the Headquarters for sales and projects activities.
Matcon Limited
- Sales Manager
1993 - 2000Following 3 years of success as RSM, took responsibility of the sales of Matcon
systems for the French territory, managing a total of 4 people.
* Secured the largest ever contract (for Matcon) for a French API plant (25MFF)
* Secured in a very competitive environment a large contract for a PP plant (3.5MFF)
BSI
- Regional Sales Manager
London1991 - 1993In charge of selling powder handling equipment (formulation, dosing, mixing and packing) in western France and English speaking countries.