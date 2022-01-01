Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Sylvain LEGUY
Ajouter
Sylvain LEGUY
ANGERS
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
SOREX
- Responsable Informatique
ANGERS
2002 - maintenant
Formations
Lycée Chevrollier (49000)
49000
1978 - 1981
Réseau
Benoît VINCENT
Camille ESSOLITO
Clarisse ANDRIEU
David PASQUIER
Fabien RO
Guillaume THETIOT
Isabelle ESNAULT
Matthieu MORIER
Pauline BOURREAU