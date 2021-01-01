Sylvain LEROY

First and foremost I am a passionate coder fluent in JAVA, Groovy, C/C++ and shell scripts. I also have experience in Javascript, VB, Delphi and SQL. I can learn quickly.



Second, I have grew up my skills to reach enough experience as a technical leader and create and maintain software architecture. Main creations are a SAAS BI solution, a custom made BI solution and software compiling tools.



Third, I am an efficient Software Factory and Software Quality Manager with specific DevOps skills dedicated to move legacy apps to the cloud and CI/CD



I am dedicated to help my customers to embrace the complexity and the sensitivity of their applications.



I believe there is a place where business needs and the software can live happily and supporting each other.



I pursue this dream by offering help, services and solutions DevOps, SQA, SQC, Test automation, CI/CD, Software Factory, Cleancode, Legacy and technical debt assessment to create this positive experience.



My favorite activities are :



For the business :



Definition of the technology and technical roadmap to reach new business levels by decreasing and handling the software and technical debt.



Finding new tools and solutions to fasten the roadmap and deliver faster, shortening the TTM.



For the processes : I have developed a expertise in producing DevOps, Continuous Delivery, Continuous Integration dashboards and defining delivery pipelines.



I also efficient as creating Software Factory, setting up Software Quality Assessment and Software Quality Control with tools such like SonarQube, Codacy...



I am also coaching on software quality and how to define software quality standards.



For the people :

I have done several trainings for software developer teams the past years on subjects like Jenkins, Git, Software Factory, Continuous integration, Software Quality and Cleancode.



Empowering my team mates is one of my goal.



Mes compétences :

Java EE

Automatisation

Continuous Delivery

R&D

Désendettement

DevOps