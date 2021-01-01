Menu

Sylvain LEROY

LAUSANNE

En résumé

First and foremost I am a passionate coder fluent in JAVA, Groovy, C/C++ and shell scripts. I also have experience in Javascript, VB, Delphi and SQL. I can learn quickly.

Second, I have grew up my skills to reach enough experience as a technical leader and create and maintain software architecture. Main creations are a SAAS BI solution, a custom made BI solution and software compiling tools.

Third, I am an efficient Software Factory and Software Quality Manager with specific DevOps skills dedicated to move legacy apps to the cloud and CI/CD

I am dedicated to help my customers to embrace the complexity and the sensitivity of their applications.

I believe there is a place where business needs and the software can live happily and supporting each other.

I pursue this dream by offering help, services and solutions DevOps, SQA, SQC, Test automation, CI/CD, Software Factory, Cleancode, Legacy and technical debt assessment to create this positive experience.

My favorite activities are :

For the business :

Definition of the technology and technical roadmap to reach new business levels by decreasing and handling the software and technical debt.

Finding new tools and solutions to fasten the roadmap and deliver faster, shortening the TTM.

For the processes : I have developed a expertise in producing DevOps, Continuous Delivery, Continuous Integration dashboards and defining delivery pipelines.

I also efficient as creating Software Factory, setting up Software Quality Assessment and Software Quality Control with tools such like SonarQube, Codacy...

I am also coaching on software quality and how to define software quality standards.

For the people :
I have done several trainings for software developer teams the past years on subjects like Jenkins, Git, Software Factory, Continuous integration, Software Quality and Cleancode.

Empowering my team mates is one of my goal.

Mes compétences :
Java EE
Automatisation
Continuous Delivery
R&D
Désendettement
DevOps

Entreprises

  • Byoskill - Founder and consultant

    2018 - maintenant Training, courses and prototype development.

    Byoskill is a small IT/Consulting company based in Lausanne/Switzerland. Our activities are around Software Craftmanship, training and legacy software migration to the cloud

  • Banque privée - Senior Software Quality Manager

    2017 - maintenant

  • Serial SA - Java Solution Architect and TechLead

    Perly-Certoux 2017 - 2017 I am involved in the digital transformation of Swiss leading companies in several activity sectors as Banking, insurance...

  • METRIXWARE - Directeur des technologies

    Nanterre 2014 - 2016 Ma passion c'est de valoriser nos technologies et nos équipes d'expert auprès de missions chez nos clients. Tout l'enjeu est de trouver le plus court chemin vers le succès des missions en y associant la bonne équipe, le bon outillage et le savoir faire.

  • TOCEA - CTO

    RENNES 2010 - 2016 Cofondateur de la société Tocea. Responsable technique du développement et de la recherche au sein de la jeune entreprise Tocea. Je suis en charge de de l'évolution des outils et des technologies Tocea et des méthodologies au sein de notre entreprise.

  • INRIA - Ingénieur de recherche

    Le Chesnay 2007 - 2010 Projet de recherche Serenitec.
    Développement de technologies pour la création d'un atelier d'audit et d'analyse et de refactoring des applications Web. Cet atelier dont la société Tocea exploite aujourd'hui le potentiel permet la réalisation d'analyse de code et d'architecture logicielle de haut niveau dans les domaines de la qualité, la sécurité et la performance des applications Web.

  • Caps Entreprise - Technicien de recherche

    RENNES 2006 - 2007 Participation à un projet de réalisation d'un compilateur pour le langage Java.
    Développement de la partie front-end du compilateur.

Formations

