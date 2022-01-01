Sylvain LOISEAU

Garden Fish Music & Sound
- Music Composer / Project Manager
2008 - maintenantGarden Fish Music and Sound creates and licenses original music for Film, TV, Commercials and Trailers.
Departure Studios
- Manager - Sound Engineer
2007 - 2009Sound re-recording mixer, sound designer, post-production audio manager on the following movies:
- The Forbidden Kingdom (starring Jackie Chan, Jet Lee)
- Dark Matter (starring Meryl Streep)
- Noise (starring Tim Robbins)
- The Guitar (starring Saffron Burrows, directed by Amy Redford)
- American Summer (starring Matthew Lillard, Efren Ramirez, directed by JB Rogers)
- Love n’ Dancing (starring Amy Smart, Billy Zane)
- Deal (starring Burt Reynolds, Shannon Elisabeth)
- Camille (starring Sienna Miller, David Carradine)
- Big Stan (starring Rob Schneider, David Carradine)
- Home of the Giants (starring Haley Joel Osment)
- Autopsy
- Yeti: Curse of the Snow Demon
- How To Be
- The Nines
- What We Do Is Secret
- Tully and Elsa