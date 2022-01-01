Menu

Sylvain LOISEAU

PARIS

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • Garden Fish Music & Sound - Music Composer / Project Manager

    2008 - maintenant Garden Fish Music and Sound creates and licenses original music for Film, TV, Commercials and Trailers.

  • Departure Studios - Manager - Sound Engineer

    2007 - 2009 Sound re-recording mixer, sound designer, post-production audio manager on the following movies:


    - The Forbidden Kingdom (starring Jackie Chan, Jet Lee)
    - Dark Matter (starring Meryl Streep)
    - Noise (starring Tim Robbins)
    - The Guitar (starring Saffron Burrows, directed by Amy Redford)
    - American Summer (starring Matthew Lillard, Efren Ramirez, directed by JB Rogers)
    - Love n’ Dancing (starring Amy Smart, Billy Zane)
    - Deal (starring Burt Reynolds, Shannon Elisabeth)
    - Camille (starring Sienna Miller, David Carradine)
    - Big Stan (starring Rob Schneider, David Carradine)
    - Home of the Giants (starring Haley Joel Osment)
    - Autopsy
    - Yeti: Curse of the Snow Demon
    - How To Be
    - The Nines
    - What We Do Is Secret
    - Tully and Elsa

  • Index multimedia - Ingénieur du son

    TOULOUSE 2005 - 2006

Formations

Pas de formation renseignée

Réseau