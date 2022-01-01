Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Sylvain MARCELLINO
Ajouter
Sylvain MARCELLINO
LA CHAPELLE SUR ERDRE
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
WESTOTEL by WEST EVENTS
- 1er Maître d'Hôtel / Adjoint du directeur Restaurant
LA CHAPELLE SUR ERDRE
2012 - 2015
Formations
CFA Le Prieuré
La Rochelle
1998 - 2000
Réseau
Pas de contact professionnel