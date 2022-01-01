Menu

Sylvain MARCELLINO

LA CHAPELLE SUR ERDRE

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • WESTOTEL by WEST EVENTS - 1er Maître d'Hôtel / Adjoint du directeur Restaurant

    LA CHAPELLE SUR ERDRE 2012 - 2015

Formations

Réseau

Pas de contact professionnel