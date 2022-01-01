Menu

Sylvain MASSELOT

LA CRECHE

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Maintenance
Management

Entreprises

  • Groupe Deya - Directeur technique industriel

    LA CRECHE 2018 - maintenant

  • GROUPE DEYA - Responsable technique industriel

    LA CRECHE 2016 - 2017

  • EDAC - Groupe DEYA - Responsable maintenance

    2007 - 2015

  • EDAC - Ingénieur maintenance

    2005 - 2007

  • P.S.I. - Consultant

    2003 - 2005 Consultant pour FAURECIA AUTOMOTIVE SEATINGS

  • SEGIME - Consultant

    2002 - 2003 Consultant pour la C.G.E. à Thann

Formations

Réseau