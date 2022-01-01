Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Sylvain MASSELOT
Ajouter
Sylvain MASSELOT
LA CRECHE
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Maintenance
Management
Entreprises
Groupe Deya
- Directeur technique industriel
LA CRECHE
2018 - maintenant
GROUPE DEYA
- Responsable technique industriel
LA CRECHE
2016 - 2017
EDAC - Groupe DEYA
- Responsable maintenance
2007 - 2015
EDAC
- Ingénieur maintenance
2005 - 2007
P.S.I.
- Consultant
2003 - 2005
Consultant pour FAURECIA AUTOMOTIVE SEATINGS
SEGIME
- Consultant
2002 - 2003
Consultant pour la C.G.E. à Thann
Formations
Université Marne La Vallee Ingénieurs 2000 - M.F.P.I.
Champs Sur Marne
1998 - 2001
M.F.P.I.
Université Marne La Vallee Licence SPI
Champs Sur Marne
1997 - 1998
Institut Catholique Des Arts Et Métiers (Lille)
Lille
1994 - 1997
Lycée Marguerite De FlAndré (Gondecourt)
Gondecourt
1991 - 1994
Réseau
Alexander PFAB
Delphine PELLERIN
Franck GARNIER
Hutchinson YVAN
Jacky DUBUISSON
Loic JACQUESON
Marie-Laure VACHAUD
Ronald MAGAUT