Sylvain MEDDAH

Hi, my name is Sylvain and Welcome on my website.



I am actualy student in Game Design.

I did one year in programming school, after that I chose

to join Game Design school.



+Passion for video games

+Adapts quickly to change

+Open spirit

+Team Working

+Writing Game Document



Specialization

+Game Design

+Programming

+UI Design



Mes compétences :

Level design

Microsoft Office

FX

Adobe Illustrator

Gameplay

Project Management

Adobe Photoshop

Game Design

Lua

JavaScript

Feedback / Reward

Balancing

C/C++

Playtesting