Sylvain METLIN
Sylvain METLIN
Brest
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
SEMARDEL
- Responsable relations institutionnelles
Brest
2012 - 2014
AGFA
- Ingénieur commercial
1998 - 2010
Prospection, fidélisation et développement d'une clientèle de PME.
Responsable d'un chiffre d'affaires de 6 000 K€.
Formations
Pas de formation renseignée
Réseau
Bruno BREANT
Fanny BAUDY
Grégory MASCARAU
Guillaume LEROUX
Ichoung-Thoe SAMUEL
Janus ALAIN
Olivier GODIN
Ophélie ANTUNES
Stéphanie RIVA
Willy GIRAULT