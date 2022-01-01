Menu

Sylvain MORICE

NANTES

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Hydraulique
Prototype

Entreprises

  • Ima - Dessinateur industriel moule injection

    1997 - 1997

  • Trelleborg BOOTS FRANCE - Technicien méthode

    1996 - maintenant CAHIER DES CHARGES ET VALIDATION NOUVEAUX PROCESS
    PROTOTYPE
    DOCUMENTATIONS TECHNIQUES ET FORMATION DES RÉGLEURS
    RÉGLAGE
    AMÉLIORATION PROCESS
    CONCEPTION ET AMÉLIORATIONS OUTILLAGES

Formations